Job scams: 5 variants

FAKE MOBILE APP

Victims are told to download mobile applications from unverified websites so they can accept lucrative jobs using the app.

They are told to transfer funds to bank accounts or cryptocurrency wallets. In return, they are promised a commission after they complete a number of assigned tasks. Such tasks appear to be aiding businesses.

The supposed commission they have "earned" is then reflected in the app. But when victims try to cash out, they realise they are unable to do so.

WARNING LETTER

The second variant appears to have evolved from the first. Victims of the first type who try to quit and cash out will be sent warning letters that bear fake letterheads of local authorities.

Victims are pressured into making further fund transfers into bank accounts or cryptocurrency wallets to avoid having "legal action" taken against them.

EASY PART-TIME JOB

Victims are told they can earn a commission by completing easy tasks, such as liking social media posts, as part of part-time affiliate marketing jobs.

They are led to websites that entice them to sign up for packages in order to be offered such jobs, with the amount of commission depending on the package they pay for.

They are then told to transfer money to the bank accounts of unknown individuals as payment for the packages. But they soon find that they do not get paid, and they are unable to withdraw the commissions.

MOVIE TICKETS

Scammers convince victims they can earn a commission by buying and selling movie tickets through an unverified app that they are told to download.

Victims have to top up their app accounts to buy the movie tickets and would purportedly receive a commission from ticket sales. The scammers then provide victims with bank accounts of unknown individuals for payment to be made.

But the victims do not get paid and they are unable to withdraw the purported commissions.

SHOPEE PAY

Victims are told to download a fake mobile app called "Shopee Pay" from an unverified website to place orders from which they would receive commissions.

The app, which is unrelated to e-commerce platform Shopee, looks legitimate as scammers are spoofing an actual platform. Shopee does not have a standalone app for its digital wallet.

Victims are instructed to deposit funds into their Shopee Pay account so they can place the orders. Depositing the funds requires them to purchase cryptocurrency and transfer it to another wallet. The Shopee Pay app then reflects the funds they have supposedly deposited.

But when the victims try to cash out, they are unable to do so or have their accounts suspended.

Jessie Lim and David Sun