JB businesses welcome back Singaporeans, hope numbers will rise in coming weeks

For years, visitors from Singapore had flocked to the Pasar Karat bazaar in Johor Baru's city centre. But the Covid-19 pandemic and Malaysia's movement control orders dimmed the lights at the night market.

On Friday, the shoppers returned, amid a lifting of restrictions that allowed fully vaccinated people to travel freely between Singapore and Malaysia.

Ms Shakilah Gobie, who runs a henna stall at the flea market, said the bazaar was the most crowded it had been in about two years.

Speaking to The Sunday Times on Friday night, the 40-year-old Malaysian, who has been running the stall for about 10 years, said: "About 99 per cent of our customers are from Singapore. Even when we were able to open in November last year, sales remained bad. You can now feel the difference, and it's nice to have the crowds back.

"All of us working in stalls, malls and hotels in Johor Baru are very happy now that the borders are open... When I saw images of people crossing the border (at midnight on Thursday), it was very touching and there were tears rolling down my cheeks."

The cap on overland travellers has been removed, and fully vaccinated land travellers from Singapore now do not need pre-departure or on-arrival tests.

But they have to download the MySejahtera tracking app.

Mr Joseph Lim, 34, is a third-generation owner of family-run business Hiap Joo Bakery and Biscuit Factory, which is just across the Causeway.

The charcoal oven churns out batches of traditional banana cake.

Mr Lim said that after opening the bakery at 7.30am on Friday, he had 10 customers from Singapore.

Said Mr Lim: "The past two years have been difficult for us. During the first movement control order, we were closed for two months. After we reopened, we had only a few locals coming in and it was quite difficult.

"We decided to export some of our products, which was a bonus for us, and we were able to increase our business, but only by a bit."

But the reopening of borders has the business, which has been around since 1919, gearing up for higher sales.

"Since the announcement of border reopening, we have prepared by getting more ingredients.

"For example, we increased the number of bananas we bought by about 10 to 20 per cent," said Mr Lim.

Mr Ahmad Syed Abdullah, 60, said his massage business in Johor Baru was close to collapse.

The owner of House of Traditional Javanese Massage said that before the pandemic, he had about 110 staff working across its five outlets in KSL City Mall and two outlets in Johor Baru City Square.

Around 90 per cent of customers were from Singapore. With the border closures, his business took a hit and his staff strength shrank to nine.

Mr Ahmad said that several other shops in KSL City Mall, which was a popular haunt for visitors from Singapore, were forced to shutter because of the border closures. These included food and beverage outlets and bookstores.

Mr Ahmad survived thanks to funds the company had in reserve and rental discounts given by the landlords.

He said that following the announcement of the border reopening, he hired another 10 staff. But there are worries still.

"Some rumours are being spread that it is not safe for Singaporeans to enter (Malaysia), and some people are having problems downloading the MySejahtera app.

"But I think in another one or two weeks, Singaporeans will come in after getting feedback from those who have travelled to Johor Baru," said Mr Ahmad.

Most businesses ST spoke to said that while they did have customers from Singapore trickling in, it has not been a flood.

Mr Khairy Hery, a 27-year-old pump attendant at a Shell station near the Causeway, said the number of cars with Singapore registration plates filling up at the station was not near pre-pandemic levels.

Before Covid-19, a typical Saturday would see cars with Singapore registration plates at all 30 pump stations, and there would even be a queue of cars waiting to get in.

The petrol station is among the first after crossing the Causeway from Singapore.

There were 20 cars bearing Singapore registration plates in the 20 minutes that ST was at the station yesterday at about 3.30pm.

Mr Tan Ooi Koong, the owner of Grand Bayview Seafood Restaurant near Danga Bay, said he is hoping things will return to normal soon. Customers from Singapore had accounted for about 30 per cent of his business pre-pandemic.

The 61-year-old said: "Before Covid-19, some Singaporeans would come just for the day, have dinner and go back. Others who have homes here may stay for the weekend."

Added Mr Tan, who has been running the restaurant for about 10 years: "This used to add vibrancy to life in Johor Baru."

He was disappointed with the turnout of customers from Singapore on Friday night but believes things will pick up in about a week.

"I think Singaporeans are also looking forward to coming to Johor Baru to eat the food they miss," said Mr Tan, adding that businesses in the town miss visitors from across the Causeway too.

