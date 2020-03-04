Jailed for sex offences against three sisters

A man who was sentenced to jail and caning in 1999 for molesting a seven-year-old girl went back to his old ways about five years later, outraging the modesty of a family friend's young daughter.

On separate occasions between 2004 and 2008, he committed sexual offences against the girl and then her two sisters when they attended a playhouse which his wife operated.

A district court heard that the three girls were then between six and 10 years old.

Yesterday, the 65-year-old man, who has been diagnosed with "paedophilia disorder", pleaded guilty to two molestation charges and one count of committing an indecent act on a child.

District Judge Christopher Goh sentenced him to 26 months and eight weeks' jail.

The man cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the girls' identities.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Marshall Lim said that for his earlier offences, the man was working as a private tutor in 1996 when he molested one of his pupils, a seven-year-old girl, in his home. He was given 10 months' jail and three strokes of the cane in 1999.

But after serving jail time, he continued to prey on young girls.

The DPP said the man's wife ran a playhouse in Bedok which conducted enrichment programmes for children. The man, who helped conduct some of the enrichment activities, also ferried the pupils around in a van. The couple lived on the second storey of the playhouse.

Some time between 2003 and 2004, the girls' mother noticed that one of her daughters had learning difficulties, and she enrolled all three children in the playhouse.

But the man betrayed her trust when he took one of the girls to his home after classes ended one day between 2004 and 2006, and groped the child's chest. The girl was between eight and 10 years old at the time.

He struck again later and targeted her younger sister, who was then aged between seven and nine. He shoved the girl's hand into his trousers and told her to touch his private parts.

Some time between 2007 and 2008, he molested the girls' youngest sister, who was then about seven years old.

A decade later, the two younger girls were having tuition in April 2017 when their tutor noticed that the middle sister appeared troubled. The girl told her sister and the tutor what the man had done to her. Her younger sister then lodged a police report on May 5 that year. The oldest girl did likewise two days later.