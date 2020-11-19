Jail for woman whose maid fled abuse via balconies

A woman who repeatedly abused her family's Indonesian domestic helper, before the victim fled by climbing down 15 storeys via several balconies, has been sentenced to 10 months and two weeks' jail.

Between January and April 2018, Nuur Audadi Yusoff tormented Ms Sulis Setyowati, 24, multiple times, including by slapping her face and pulling her hair.

In passing sentence yesterday, District Judge Ronald Gwee said that the physical abuse and mental harm Nuur caused "speak for themselves". He also noted that Ms Sulis risked her life to escape the "torture".

The judge said that a deterrent sentence was necessary to send a message that such acts of cruelty are not acceptable.

The court heard that Nuur gave Ms Sulis more than $7,000 as compensation a few days ago.

The 31-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty in September to six counts of assault. Nine other charges, mainly for similar offences, were considered during sentencing.

At the time of the offences, Nuur was a Singtel employee deployed to support a Ministry of Manpower contact centre.

Ms Sulis started working at Nuur's Yishun flat in December 2017. Some time after midnight the following month, Nuur was awakened by her daughter's cries and found that Ms Sulis had forgotten to apply ointment on the child's abdomen.

Nuur then spat at the maid and slapped her twice on the face. The abuse continued in February 2018 with acts such as dragging the maid by her hair.

When Ms Sulis requested a transfer, Nuur promised not to hit her again. But the abuse resumed on April 21 that year after she scrolled through Ms Sulis' mobile phone. Nuur found that the maid had uploaded pictures of her children on Facebook.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En said that Nuur then assaulted the maid. The court heard that Nuur confiscated the phone and assaulted the maid almost daily for about a week after the incident.

On April 29 that year, Ms Sulis managed to retrieve her mobile phone and hid it as she wanted to call her agency to ask for a transfer.

Ms Sulis was sitting on the floor the next day when Nuur pulled her hair and kicked her head a few times before leaving for work.

Ms Sulis decided to run away around 2am on May 1, 2018, and escaped through the balcony as the front door was locked.

The DPP had earlier said: "She climbed down 15 storeys, clambering down balcony by balcony, before she managed to reach the ground floor. The climb took her all of early morning."

On the advice of her agent, she lodged a police report that afternoon, said the DPP. Ms Sulis later went to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where she was diagnosed with bruises and wounds.