Jail for woman who took scammer's orders and posed as cop

She suspected the caller who asked her to pose as a police officer was a scammer, but the 31-year-old Singaporean still took his instructions and cheated an elderly woman.

At his behest, Ho Yin Fen also opened a bank account in which $3,000 was deposited and some of the funds were used in the ruse.

But the police intervened in time, and prevented the 78-year-old retiree from losing any money.

Ho, who pleaded guilty to one count of cheating, was yesterday sentenced to three months and two weeks' jail.

The court heard that it all started when a man claiming to be from the Chinese police contacted Ho in January last year and told her that she was under investigation for money laundering in Singapore.

The man, who identified himself as "Li", told her to report to him every day and she complied.

Another man, Lu, who claimed to be a Singaporean police officer, then contacted her last August and told her that he was "taking over her case".

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Wuan said: "Some time in early September 2021, Lu told the accused that he was conducting a secret investigation."

Lu told Ho to assist him with delivering documents to other people whom he claimed were involved in her money-laundering case.

On Sept 11 last year, Lu told her to open a bank account, and $3,000 was later transferred into it.

He also instructed Ho to print out images of documents that were purportedly issued by the Singapore courts, and a purported Singapore Police Force warrant card.

Lu told Ho, who was jobless, to take the bogus warrant card along with her when delivering the documents.

On Sept 25 last year, the retiree received a phone call from a man pretending to be a local police officer, who claimed she was under investigation for money laundering.

Posing as a police officer, Ho then visited the woman twice - once to deliver a mobile phone to her and a second time on Sept 28 to accompany the victim to a bank, where she induced her to sign a form that would have allowed Lu to apply for i-banking facilities in relation to the retiree's account and granting him access to the account.

The DPP said the elderly woman had about $36,000 in her account when she signed the application form, and there was a real risk of her losing her money. But the police stepped in before the retiree suffered any losses and arrested Ho.

For cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined.