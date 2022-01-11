Jail for woman who prostituted 16-year-old runaway

A 16-year-old girl turned to her for shelter after running away from a children's home, but the woman took advantage of the girl's vulnerability by prostituting her and pocketing the earnings.

The girl, who was a virgin, was made to provide sexual services to as many as five or six men a day between December 2018 and March 2019.

The accused, who cannot be named due to a court order protecting the victim's identity, was sentenced to three years' jail yesterday.

The 34-year-old Singaporean had pleaded guilty to a count each of intentionally aiding multiple men to obtain the sexual services of the victim, instigating someone to destroy electronic records of evidence against her, and indecent behaviour in a public place.

Yesterday, she also admitted to two counts of breaching the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act. Another six charges were considered for sentencing.

The court heard that the girl had run away from a children's home on July 3, 2018, and the accused got to know her through her goddaughter. From September 2018, the victim lived with the accused in a flat in Chai Chee with other women.

The accused, who was working as a prostitute, advertised the girl's sexual services on classifieds website Locanto. She claimed the girl was 21 years old despite knowing that she was 16 at the time.

The woman accompanied the girl to meet-up locations, which included hotels and their Chai Chee flat, where she provided sexual services for $100 for 30 minutes, $200 for an hour and $500 for two hours. Some sexual services were provided without condoms.

On at least one occasion, the accused slapped the minor over a dispute with a customer.

The victim, who earned up to $700 a day for about five months, handed all her earnings to the accused and received an allowance.

After the accused was arrested in May 2019, she told her flatmate through a third party to delete incriminating evidence on her phone that linked her with the victim.

In April 2020, the woman breached Covid-19 rules twice when she provided sexual services at a staircase landing.

District Judge Wong Li Tien said the accused was the "mastermind" of the prostitution scheme and the degree of exploitation was high.

"Instead of protecting the minor, she slapped her when there were disagreements. There was a degree of coercion as to what was done," she said.

"There was also a risk of unwanted pregnancies as protection was not always used. Even though the accused thwarted the investigation, we can assume that the operation was large and lucrative, as the victim had five to six customers per day," the judge added.

For abetting a man to obtain sexual services of a minor, the woman could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.