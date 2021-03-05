Jail for woman who let criminals use her bank account to move monies

A 73-year-old woman will have to spend seven months behind bars for allowing her bank account to be used by criminals to conceal illegal activities.

In all, Jeanne Jennie Aw Soh Tin dealt with benefits of criminal conduct totalling over $300,000.

Aw was sentenced yesterday after she pleaded guilty to three counts of dealing with ill-gotten gains totalling $130,000. Sixteen other charges linked to the remaining amount were considered during sentencing.

The court heard that after getting to know a man on Facebook in 2016, Aw agreed to receive cash in her bank account on his behalf.

In December 2016, a police report was made in relation to Aw's bank account, with a victim alleging that payments had been made to it as deposit for a loan which never materialised.

Police called her in for an interview on Aug 30, 2017. They told her that the man, known only as "Vincent", was a criminal and issued her with a letter of advisory, saying she should stop taking instructions from him. But she did not.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Haniza Abnass said that some time in 2017, a woman took loans from unlicensed moneylenders after suffering trading losses. The moneylenders told the woman to make repayments to Aw's bank account.

The victim transferred $30,000 to it on Oct 20 that year.

Vincent then instructed Aw to withdraw the monies and hand them to his "worker". She did as she was told and handed the cash to the worker, who met her in a Malaysia-registered vehicle.

Later that month, Aw received $100,000 in total in two deposits. It was from another victim. Aw again handed the monies to Vincent's worker.

Her lawyers - Mr Josephus Tan and Mr Cory Wong from Invictus Law Corporation - told the court that Aw had "fervently believed" she was helping others out of their difficulties.

The court heard that although Aw received the monies, she did not benefit financially from her offences. Her bail was set at $20,000 and she was ordered to surrender herself at the State Courts on April 5 to begin serving her sentence.