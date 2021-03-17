Jail for woman who forced maid to hit her own mouth

A housewife, unhappy at seeing fingerprints on her kitchen windows, forced her domestic helper to hit her own mouth with a meat pounder about 50 times.

Mun Sau Yeng, 41, was sentenced to 15 months' jail yesterday.

The court heard that Mun ordered her Indonesian helper Yuni Dwi Lestari, now 26, to inflict pain on herself on Feb 4, 2019.

Ms Yuni later felt that three teeth in her lower jaw had come loose.

But Mun was still unhappy, and so she took the mallet-like meat pounder and struck Ms Yuni's teeth once, chipping one of them.

The Singaporean had pleaded guilty in a district court to three counts of maid abuse.

Four other similar charges were considered during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Colin Ng said that the maid started working in Mun's Anchorvale Drive flat in Sengkang in April 2018.

In November that year, Mun flew into a rage after she found out that Ms Yuni had eaten a can of sardines for lunch.

The court heard that she had earlier planned for the maid to eat the sardines for dinner.

Mun then struck Ms Yuni on both cheeks several times before asking the maid to punch her own face 50 times. Ms Yuni did as she was told, suffering bruises and swelling to both cheeks as a result.

WANTED HER TO REMEMBER The accused was of the view that the victim would remember the pain better if the victim punched herself. DEPUTY PUBLIC PROSECUTOR COLIN NG, on Mun Sau Yeng asking her maid to punch her own face.

The DPP said: "The accused was of the view that the victim would remember the pain better if the victim punched herself.

"The accused did not take the victim to see a doctor as she was aware that what she did was wrong. In addition, she instructed the victim to tilt her head down for the rest of the day as she wanted to prevent her husband from seeing the victim's injuries."

On Feb 7, 2019, three days after the incident with the meat pounder, Mun told Ms Yuni over the phone that she would "know what will happen" if dust was spotted in the flat.

Mun returned home later that day and found dust in some parts of the unit. She then punched Ms Yuni in the mouth about 10 times.

Mun did not take the maid to the doctor after these two incidents in 2019.

About a week later, on Feb 15, Ms Yuni called the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE). A CDE representative alerted the police around 1.40pm that day.

For hitting a maid with an instrument, an offender can be jailed for up to 10½ years, caned and fined. Mun cannot be caned as she is a woman.