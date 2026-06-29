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Ashvini Ezhavarasan, 30, caused a chain collision along Thomson Road that injured two people in the three-car crash.

SINGAPORE - A woman who drove with an alcohol level in her system that was almost three times the legal limit was sentenced to six weeks’ jail on June 29.

Ashvini Ezhavarasan , 30, caused a chain collision along Thomson Road that injured two people in the three-car crash.

She will also be disqualified from driving for 54 months from her release date after pleading guilty to drink driving and driving without due care and attention.

The court heard that at around 7pm on July 14, 2024, Ashvini drank alcohol while hanging out with friends in Jurong.

She stopped drinking at 9.30pm and was driving along Thomson Road on her way home to Serangoon when she collided with a car, which surged forward and hit another car.

A Traffic Police (TP) officer noticed that Ashvini reeked of alcohol and conducted a breathalyser test on her, which she failed.

She was arrested and was found to have 95 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, almost three times the legal limit of 35mcg.

The 35-year-old passenger of the car Ashvini collided with suffered a knee contusion and a finger abrasion. She was given two days’ medical leave.

The 72-year-old driver of the other car suffered abrasions to his forearm and knee and was given three days of medical leave. Ashvini has made restitution of $9,000 to him.

Both victims were taken to hospital.

Ashvini has also made restitution of $6,000 to the driver of the car she hit.

The TP prosecutor said in his submissions that Ashvini’s high breath alcohol level was a clear indication that she was unfit to drive that day.

In the written mitigation plea, defence lawyers Josephus Tan, Cory Wong and Devlin Mohyong of Invictus Law Corporation noted their client’s clean driving record and remorse as she had indicated her intention to plead guilty at an early stage.

The lawyers also noted that both victims were discharged from hospital on the same day, with neither victim sustaining fractures or permanent injuries.

For drink driving, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $10,000.

TP’s annual statistics showed that 1,716 people were arrested for drink driving in 2025.

There were 156 drink driving accidents that year, leading to 12 fatalities.

The police have urged the public not to drive if they intend to consume alcohol, and to opt for alternative forms of transport such as taxis or private-hire vehicles.