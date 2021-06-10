Jail for woman who danced naked and set fire to objects

A woman who danced naked while setting objects alight in a Geylang back alley was jailed for four months and six weeks yesterday.

Norazidah Mohamed Zain, 33, who was homeless then, also admitted to leaving suspicious items at the Police Cantonment Complex, knowing they would cause alarm.

She pleaded guilty to one count each of mischief by fire, appearing nude in public, and placing a thing causing fear of harm. Norazidah is the first person to be convicted for the charge of placing a thing causing fear of harm. Another charge of mischief by fire was taken into consideration during sentencing.

On the morning of Feb 18 this year, Norazidah lied her way into the Police Cantonment Complex. She left a box containing items such as a Bluetooth speaker, two remote controls, two charging wires and a yellow talisman at level two.

She left the complex at about 9am. At about 4pm, an officer found the objects inside an orange bag and called security.

After Norazidah was arrested, she gave a variety of reasons for her presence at the complex but did not have a reasonable excuse as to why she had placed the items there.

On March 18 at about 11.20pm, she was seen dancing naked and pouring powder from a tin onto the ground in the back alley of Lorong 20 Geylang. She also threw rubbish and cans into a fire on top of a metal box. The police were called.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Susanna Yim urged the court to jail Norazidah for six months, noting that she had a long string of past convictions dating back to 2005. Her previous offences included rioting, trespass, theft, public nuisance, assault and a bomb hoax.

In mitigation, Norazidah, who said she has six children, pleaded with the court to give her a chance to change.

For mischief by fire, she could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined. For appearing nude in public, she could have been imprisoned for up to three months, or fined up to $2,000, or both.

For placing a thing causing fear of harm, she could have been jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $5,000, or both.