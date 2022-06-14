Jail for woman who created fake persona on matchmaking website and cheated suitor of $4,750

SINGAPORE - A woman with a history of duping men into false promises of marriage to cheat them of their money was back to her antics, posting a photo on a matchmaking platform to ensnare more victims.

Using her relative's photo, Maliha Ramu fooled a 29-year-old Indian national living in Singapore into thinking she would marry him, and over the course of a year, cheated him and his father of $5,750.

Her suitor caught on to the ruse when he found photos on Facebook that looked like the 25-year-old woman Maliha, 51, claimed to be.

On Tuesday (June 14), she was jailed for seven months after pleading guilty to cheating.

The court heard that Maliha, who lives in Singapore and was self-employed at the time, had created the fake profile "Keerthana" on matchmaking platform Tamil Matrimony, where she described herself as a single woman.

Her profile included a contact number.

When her suitor's 62-year-old father contacted her in hopes of finding a partner for his son in November 2018, Maliha told him to call a landline to speak to her "mother".

It was part of her ploy to dupe the man into thinking she was genuinely looking for a partner.

Maliha actually lived alone and her mother died in 2002, Deputy Public Prosecutor Seah Ee Wei said.

When the older man called, Maliha pretended to be Keerthana's mother and during the conversation, gave her approval so his son could contact Keerthana.

The suitor, who was 29 at the time, then began speaking to Maliha over the phone. She told him that she worked as a counsellor at an army base in Australia.

When he requested that they chat over video calls, she said she was not allowed to use a camera phone because of where she purportedly worked.

Maliha sent him pictures, claiming they were of her. They were in fact photos of a younger relative who works in the army.

To win his confidence, she also sent the suitor gifts like headphones and medicine for his father.