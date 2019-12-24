Jail for woman who cheated employer of nearly $800k

A woman cheated her employer of nearly $800,000 from 2014 to last year by submitting more than 700 false travel claims.

A district court heard that Tan Nyuk Hong used the money on football betting, personal expenses and for paying off her debtors. She had made no restitution. Tan, 45, who has since been asked to go by software company Autodesk Asia, was sentenced yesterday to four years' jail, after pleading guilty to three counts of cheating involving more than $560,000.

Two other similar charges linked to the remaining amount were considered during sentencing.

The company employed her as a senior accounts payable analyst in 2011, a job that gave her access to its financial accounting software system.

Three years later, she found several claims were erroneously made under her name. Tan started looking for such claims and found that the "FB01" code had been used to process them. Court documents did not state what "FB01" meant.

As the system usually processed payments every Wednesday evening, she started submitting false claims for airfares using the code.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Soh Weiqi said: "She would input the date of the document, the reference number of the air ticket, the name of the staff to be reimbursed and the amount of the reimbursement. She would then put her... bank account number as the account where the amount was to be paid to.

"The accused also ensured the amount of the reimbursement was less than US$1,000 (S$1,400) because she felt that anything below that amount would not be singled out for audit. The accused did this on an almost weekly basis."

She continued cheating the company last year but was caught after an internal audit found discrepancies in its finances. These included invoices where payments were made to her bank account.

The company contacted her on Sept 13 last year and she replied that she would obtain the bank documents the following day to "prove" she had not received the funds. She became uncontactable soon after and the company's director alerted the police on Sept 14 last year.