Jail for seafood firm director who gave bribes worth over $2,500 to 2 FairPrice employees

SINGAPORE – A man who managed a fish wholesaler befriended two FairPrice employees and gave them bribes worth at least $2,540 between 2018 and 2021, to advance his firm’s business interest with the supermarket chain.

Lim Wei Jian, 33, who was then working at Kiang Huat Sea Products Co, was sentenced to five weeks’ jail and a fine of $5,000 on Friday. He pleaded guilty to three charges, including two under the Prevention of Corruption Act involving bribes worth $2,210.

Three other charges linked to the remaining $330 were considered during sentencing.

A search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority reveals that he is a director and shareholder of a firm called Kiang Huat Sea Produce.

He had given the bribes to Lim Kian Kok, then a senior team leader, and Chua Teow Hym, then a storekeeper. Both Lim Kian Kok, 48, and Chua, 61, are no longer working for the supermarket chain.

Lim Kian Kok, who is also known as Andrew, joined FairPrice in 2007 and oversaw its buying operations at Jurong Fishery Port when he became a senior team leader in 2013.

He also had the discretion to determine which suppliers to buy seafood from, and how much to buy.

Lim Kian Kok got to know Lim Wei Jian at the fishery port in 2017. The latter threw a birthday party for him in October 2020.

Lim Wei Jian booked entertainment that cost $2,000 in total, including the use of a yacht for a day. He also brought along three bottles of VSOP whiskey.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Pei Wei said: “(He) hoped that by planning this event and paying for these expenses, he would build a good relationship with Andrew, and that the latter would purchase more fish… in the future.”

Chua’s tasks at FairPrice included receiving stocks from suppliers and weighing them to ensure they matched the quantity ordered. He also had the discretion to reject stocks if they were not fresh.

Lim Wei Jian also befriended Chua at Jurong Fishery Port in 2017.

He bought Chua, who is also known as Jimmy, food and drinks valued at about $210 in total on at least 60 occasions in 2021.

Lim Wei Jian did so to induce Chua into advancing his firm’s business interest with FairPrice.

“Specifically, he hoped that Jimmy would accept surplus fish from (the firm),” said the DPP.