Jail for scammer who got cop to access police database

He cooked up an elaborate money exchange scam, recruited his friends into the ruse and pestered another friend - a police officer - to access the police database.

Lincoln Poh Chong Tee, 26, was eventually caught and charged in court, and four of his friends have been dealt with or are now facing criminal charges.

On Thursday, Poh was sentenced to 12 months' jail after he pleaded guilty to five charges including cheating and abetting the unauthorised use of the police database.

Five other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing, including wrongfully receiving confidential information under the Official Secrets Act.

Poh first met police officer Bryan Tay Wei Chuan, 29, in Vietnam in February 2020.

They got to know a man based there who went by the name of Raymond and was also known as Wang Yu Chi. His nationality is not mentioned in court documents.

In March 2020, Poh messaged Tay for help to run Raymond's NRIC number through the police database for his criminal records.

He claimed that Raymond had been falsely implicated in an investigation with the authorities here. Tay used a police terminal to obtain Raymond's records and sent them to Poh.

In April, Poh asked Tay to check if Raymond was wanted by the authorities, but Tay refused.

It turned out that Poh and Raymond were planning a scam.

The court heard that in October 2020, Raymond contacted Ms Lin Chun Yan, 33, and struck an agreement to exchange $150,000 worth of renminbi.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jonathan Tan said: "The accused prepared $150,000 in cash that included... sums of money that his friends had entrusted to him to invest in Bitcoin. However, the cash was to be used as a prop."

Tay was among the friends that Poh cheated to raise the money he needed for his scam.

The cop gave Poh $25,000 after he was falsely promised profits for Bitcoin investments.

In October 2020, Raymond facilitated a meeting between Ms Lin and Poh's friends Lin Wei Keong, 25, and Kelvin Yap Qi Hao, 25, who held the Singapore currency.

But during the meeting, Lin and Yap fled, as part of the plan, escaping on a bus. Ms Lin, whose husband was with her, gave chase in a taxi and caught up with them. They called the police, who arrested the duo and seized the money.

Poh surrendered himself to the police on Oct 21.

DPP Tan said Poh had instigated Tay to conduct an unauthorised screening using a police platform by lying to Tay and pestering him. "This pestering indicates an utter disregard for the law and is an aggravating factor," he said.

Lin and Yap have since been dealt with in court, while Tay's case is still pending. Raymond remains at large.