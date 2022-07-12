Jail for SAF regular who filmed some 28 upskirt videos of at least 13 schoolgirls

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular stalked schoolgirls in uniforms and recorded at least 28 upskirt videos between September and October 2020.

On Tuesday (July 12), Poh Yu Jian, 30, pleaded guilty to committing voyeurism and was jailed for 20 weeks.

He filmed at least 13 girls and would catch them at locations such as overhead bridges near schools, where he recorded the victims at the foot of the stairs.

The videos were about one minute long each, but the longest one was five minutes in duration, which was taken as he stalked a girl in Buona Vista MRT station.

He was caught red-handed by a 15-year-old girl who saw him filming her on an escalator at an MRT station.

The court heard that Poh has been suspended from his duties in the SAF as a military medical expert and is likely to face termination following his court case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Etsuko Lim told the court that Poh recorded no fewer than 28 upskirt videos of at least 13 girls without their consent on at least 13 separate occasions.

He filmed them in the hope of seeing their private parts, said the DPP.

The offences took place at MRT stations, along overhead bridges or on double-decker buses and Poh targeted girls in school uniform.

Each time, he would tail them closely and hold his phone - a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 - at his waist level and take a video, with his camera pointing upwards.

On Oct 15, 2020, Poh spotted a 15-year-old girl in her school uniform alighting from a train at Stevens MRT station at around 7.30am.

He stalked her and filmed an upskirt video of her by standing behind her on an escalator that was travelling upwards.

The girl felt someone brush the back of her knee while she was on the escalator and saw that the accused was recording an upskirt video of her.

She reported the matter to her teacher, who called the police.