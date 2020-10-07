Jail for Russian man who faced 20 charges, including molestation and threat to kill police officer

SINGAPORE - A Russian man who went on a spree where he molested a woman, threatened to kill two people including a police officer and damaged the walls of a police lock-up was sentenced to 18 weeks' jail on Tuesday (Oct 6).

Andrei Larionov, 40, faced 20 charges in total before pleading guilty last month to seven. Two were for using threatening words against other people, including a police officer.

The remaining five were: one count each of molestation, disturbing the public peace by fighting in public, mischief by damaging police property, using criminal force by spitting at another person and breaching safe distancing measures.

District Judge Christopher Goh took 13 other charges, including for appearing naked at the guardhouse of the Tanglin Police Divisional Headquarters in Kampong Java Road, into consideration during sentencing.

Court documents showed that Larionov had molested a 36-year-old woman at a club in Clarke Quay on Dec 7 last year. The woman cannot be named to protect her identity.

While the woman was speaking to a bartender, Larionov walked passed and grabbed her buttocks.

She confronted him and later called the police.

But Larionov was uncooperative and refused to give police officers his particulars, even threatening to kill one of them.

He was then arrested, but was subsequently released on personal bond.

Larionov was in trouble again on April 20 this year, while at Orchard Plaza.

When he was spotted without a mask, Mr Koh Aik Koon, the assistant complex manager of the shopping mall, told him to put one on.

Instead of complying, Larionov approached Mr Koh in an aggressive manner and spat on him.

After Mr Koh called the police, Larionov told him: "If this is Russia, I will shoot you."

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Pei Wei said that the Russian also formed a gun shape with his hand and made a shooting action at Mr Koh.

"Prior to this incident, the accused left his ordinary place of residence for a non-essential purpose, that is, to walk around Orchard Road aimlessly," the DPP added.

At that time, Singapore had already entered the circuit breaker period, with residents urged to only leave home for essential activities such as buying food.

About two weeks after the incident, Larionov was arrested at the Tanglin Police Division Headquarters for appearing naked and drunk at the guardhouse.

He was later transferred to a cell at the Police Cantonment Complex in North Bridge Road.

While locked up, Larionov chipped at the padding on the cell's walls using the plastic identification tag on his wrist.

"The accused claimed to have done this because he was bored," the DPP said.

The court heard that it cost more than $300 to repair the cell wall.

On May 9, Larionov got into a fight with another man.

He had followed Mr Wu Wenbo, 51, and another individual to their vehicle, before getting into the driver's seat.

As a result of the fight, Mr Wu was given a stern warning by the police.

On Tuesday, District Judge Goh backdated Larionov's sentence to May 28, when he was first remanded.

For molestation, Larionov could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined and/or caned.

He could have been jailed for up to 12 months and/or fined up to $5,000 for using threatening words against the police officer.