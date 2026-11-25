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Jail for repeat offender who started fire outside Raffles Place mosque while out on personal bond

See was sentenced to seven months and two weeks’ jail on Nov 25 after pleading guilty to his third charge.

SINGAPORE – While awaiting his sentence for harassment and theft, a man released on a personal bond got into more trouble after starting a fire outside a mosque in Raffles Place.

Martin See Hock Leng, 50, was sentenced to seven months and two weeks’ jail on Nov 25 after pleading guilty to his third charge – one count of attempted mischief by fire.

In his latest offence , See picked up a metal tin near Boat Quay on Sept 25 and walked towards the nearby Moulana Mohamed Ali Mosque, located in the basement of UOB Plaza.

He stuffed a piece of underwear into the tin, which he then placed on a platform outside the place of worship.

After that, he set fire to the garment and walked away.

A passer-by alerted mosque staff, who extinguished the fire.

A CCTV camera captured See committing the offence, and he was charged soon after.

In the earlier case, See stole a necklace worth $15 from a shop in Arab Street on May 23.

He was arrested two days later and released on a personal bond on May 26.

On June 24, See went to the Novena Church in Thomson Road, where he insulted a female worshipper, accusing her of being from another religion .

He also shouted that she was “not praying in a correct way”.

The woman then showed him a cross that she was wearing and told him that she is Roman Catholic.

Despite this, he told her to leave the church and the woman broke down in tears.

On Nov 25, Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Ho said that the repeat offender, who has a history of schizoaffective disorder, was given a mandatory treatment order (MTO) in 2025 over an unrelated mischief charge.

Offenders sentenced to an MTO have to undergo treatment to address their mental conditions in lieu of time behind bars.

See breached the order and had to spend time behind bars. Details of the mischief case were not disclosed in court documents.