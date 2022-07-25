Jail for repeat offender who continued to assault others while out on bail over similar offences

SINGAPORE - A recalcitrant offender is back behind bars after he assaulted many people in separate incidents, fracturing the skull of one victim and attacking another with a parang.

Indran Devadas, 40, who committed some of his offences while he was out on bail, was on Monday (July 25) sentenced to two years, 10 months and six weeks' jail with six strokes of the cane.

He had pleaded guilty to five charges for offences including assault, voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a weapon and using criminal force on a police officer.

The court heard that he had been in and out of jail for earlier offences including assault.

He returned to his old ways on April 3, 2020, when he targeted his live-in fiancee at the time.

Indran had come home drunk at around 2.15am that day and got into an argument with the 50-year-old woman.

He then flung a perfume bottle at her, which struck her left temple and caused swelling.

On Nov 20 that year, he confronted her after he heard rumours that a 35-year-old man had slept with her.

Indran then went to the man's flat and repeatedly punched his face before leaving the area.

Indran was arrested and then released on bail.

Meanwhile, the man went to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where he was found to have injuries including a fractured skull.

Indran was out on bail on Jan 5 last year when he got into another tiff with his then fiancee and assaulted her.

The couple quarrelled again on May 23 last year, and she later changed the padlock to her rental flat.

Two days later, she called the police saying that Indran had broken into her home when she was at work. The court heard that she had found out about what he had done after a call from a friend.

Officers arrived at the scene, and Indran admitted that he had used a tool to cut the padlock to enter the flat.

They arrested him, and when he was in a police vehicle, he kicked an officer's left arm.