Jail for repeat drink driver who tried to bribe cop

A motorist who knew he could go to jail after he was caught drink driving a second time landed in deeper trouble when he offered a policeman a $1,000 bribe in a bid to get himself off the hook.

The officer rejected the offer, and Chong Wei Kwong was convicted of a graft charge by Principal District Judge Victor Yeo following a trial.

Yesterday, the Singaporean also pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving after he was caught with 76 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath in December 2018.

This was more than double the prescribed limit of 35mcg of alcohol.

For committing the two offences, Chong, 50, was yesterday sentenced to 10 weeks in jail, given a fine of $5,000 and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for five years.

Chong had an earlier drink-driving conviction in April 2001 for which he was fined $2,000 and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for 15 months.

Despite this, he downed about five glasses of liquor before getting into the driver's seat of his car at the PoMo shopping mall - now known as GR.ID - in Selegie Road at around 10pm on Dec 14, 2018.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Genevieve Pang said Chong was reversing his car near an exit gantry when it struck a door.

The court heard that the door fell to the ground and a security supervisor was alerted to the incident.

The man then called the police even though Chong asked him not to do so.

Two police officers, Staff Sergeant Low Wee Meng and Sergeant 2 Rachel Zhuang, arrived at the scene soon after.

The court heard that during the police check, Chong tried to take back his identity card from the police because he did not want them to record his particulars and investigate him for drink driving.

He also denied being the driver of the car, stating that the police officers had no evidence on the matter.

Staff Sgt Low then administered a breathalyser test on Chong.

According to the officer, this had to be done "quite a few times" because Chong did not blow into it properly.

After failing the test, Chong was arrested and taken back to a police station.

He later offered the officer a bribe of $1,000.

Staff Sgt Low rejected the offer and the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau was alerted.

In his defence, Chong claimed that the $1,000 offered was meant for the settlement of the damage he caused at the carpark.

The DPP said this was "clearly an afterthought", adding: "The accused has conceded in the course of the trial that he had in fact intended to engage someone to repair the door himself rather than pay a sum of money to the carpark's management for the door's repairs.

"Accordingly, he could not have intended to offer the sum of $1,000 to Staff Sgt Low as compensation for the carpark's management."