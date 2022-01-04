Jail for recalcitrant offender caught on video escaping from police at Bukit Batok carpark

SINGAPORE - A man who was last released from prison in 2019 returned to a life of crime soon after and refused to obey the police when they caught up with him in an operation the following year.

Ryan Asyraf Mohammad A'zman was in a car near Block 331, Bukit Batok Street 33 in the wee hours of Dec 28, 2020, when three police officers ordered him to step out.

He refused to comply and reversed the vehicle, which dragged the trio. One of its wheels ran over an officer's toe and all three sustained injuries when they fell to the ground.

The car sped off and an eyewitness recorded a video, which was sent to The Straits Times.

Police managed to track Ryan down with the aid of security cameras and officers arrested him just hours later.

The 27-year-old Singaporean offender was on Tuesday (Jan 4) sentenced to four years and nine weeks' jail and disqualified from obtaining all classes of driving licences for eight years.

He pleaded guilty to 13 charges, which included causing hurt by performing a rash act and drug-related offences. Twenty-three other charges were considered during sentencing.

Ryan committed his some of his latest offences while he was under a remission order. As part of the order, he was supposed to keep out of trouble from May 4, 2019, to April 2, 2020.

He now has to spend an additional 232 days behind bars after he breached the order.

The court heard that Ryan has a history of drug abuse and was supposed to undergo urine tests after he was earlier released in 2019.

Despite this, he failed to report for them on multiple occasions from August that year.

Police arrested him on Dec 19, 2019, and he was charged in court two days later. He was later released on bail on Dec 27 that year.