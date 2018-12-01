Jail for mover who hit SMRT man

A mover who flouted train station rules by munching a sandwich on a platform slapped an SMRT service ambassador after he was told not to eat and drink.

Shafuan Juraimi, 22, was jailed for three weeks yesterday after pleading guilty to assaulting 69-year-old Gian Cheng Kuan.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tang Shangjun said that as a service ambassador, Mr Gian had to usher commuters, handle crowd control and enforce SMRT regulations.

Shafuan was waiting at Raffles Place station with his colleagues at around 7.30pm on June 25 when they took out some sandwiches and started eating.

Mr Gian walked up to the group and said: "Excuse me, no eating."

Shafuan and his colleagues kept their food. He later opened a bottle and was about to take a sip when Mr Gian told him drinking was also prohibited. DPP Tang told District Judge Mathew Joseph: "On hearing this, the accused swung his right hand with the intention to hit the victim and then slapped the victim on the left cheek."

After that, Shafuan told Mr Gian: "I am really thirsty. Why I cannot drink? If I die, how?"

An east-bound train soon arrived and the group boarded it.

The police were notified at around 8pm. Mr Gian was given two days of outpatient medical leave when he went to the doctor.

DPP Tang urged the court to sentence Shafuan to three weeks' jail, stressing the assault was unprovoked. Judge Joseph told Shafuan: "The victim was old enough to be your grandfather and yet you had no respect for him. Your actions were utterly deplorable."

Shafuan, who was unrepresented, said he was sorry.

For assault, he could have been jailed up to two years and fined up to $5,000.