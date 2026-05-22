Jail for man who verbally abused boy wearing Jewish skullcap and assaulted senior citizen

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Mohammad Arif Ismail, 40, was sentenced to 20 weeks’ jail on May 21 after pleading guilty to three charges involving separate incidents.

SINGAPORE - A man jailed in 2024 after telling an Israeli that he would kill him went on to verbally abuse a 14-year-old boy who was wearing a Jewish skullcap in March 2026.

Mohammad Arif Ismail, 40, was sentenced to 20 weeks’ jail on May 21 after pleading guilty to three charges involving separate incidents – one count each of uttering words to wound the racial feelings of another person , assaulting an elderly man, and theft.

Arif, a Singaporean, has been in and out of jail for crimes such as using criminal force on another person and other counts of theft.

Court documents stated that in May 2024, he pleaded guilty to uttering words to a 34-year-old Israeli man with the deliberate intention to wound the latter’s religious feelings .

Deputy Public Prosecutor Khong Zi-Wei told the court that Arif was sentenced to three weeks’ jail for this offence.

Following his release, Arif was travelling on bus service 858 on March 20, 2026, when he saw the 14-year-old boy wearing a kippah, a skullcap traditionally worn by men of the Jewish faith. Arif turned towards the teenager, abused him with vulgar language and flashed a lewd hand gesture at him.

The DPP added: “The accused had intentionally directed the offensive words and gesture at the victim, completely unprovoked, and did so in a manner calculated to injure (him) in light of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Another of Arif’s charges that he admitted to on May 21 involved his assault of a 79-year-old stranger at a taxi stand in Commonwealth Avenue in October 2025.

Arif went up to the man and extended his hand, gesturing for a handshake. However, the senior citizen did not reciprocate as he did not know the younger man.

Arif suddenly punched the retiree’s left temple and rained blows on his chest.

In an attempt to protect himself, the victim pushed Arif , causing him to fall.

After getting back on his feet, Arif kicked the victim, who fell and wounded his right elbow.

Arif was walking away when a nearby policewoman, who was then on patrol, and her partner stopped him.

He also stole two bottles of liquor worth over $100 in total at a supermarket in Tanglin Road on Nov 7, 2025.

On May 21, Arif, who was not represented by a lawyer, pleaded for leniency, telling the court that he will not re-offend.