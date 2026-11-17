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Jail for man who used twin brother’s passport to leave Singapore multiple times

Johnathan Yam Zhe Liang was sentenced to 13 months and four weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to four charges.

SINGAPORE – A man whose own passport was impounded over a cheating case used his twin brother’s passport to leave the country by road multiple times.

Johnathan Yam Zhe Liang believed he was less likely to be directed for biometric screening at Woodlands Checkpoint because they look alike.

The 27-year-old did this on multiple occasions despite his brother telling him to stop.

On Nov 17, Yam was sentenced to 13 months and four weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to four charges, including improper use of a Singapore passport and unauthorised modification of computer material.

The first incident happened on Jan 6, 2025, when Yam travelled to Woodlands Checkpoint in a private-hire vehicle. At the time, he had surrendered his passport because of a cheating case the police were investigating.

At the immigration counter, Yam handed his brother’s passport to an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer, and responded when the officer called out his brother’s name.

After returning from Malaysia that same day, Yam told his brother what he did.

Despite his brother telling him to stop, Yam did it again on five other occasions for trips to Malaysia. He took the passport without his brother’s knowledge each time. The brothers shared a room.

He was eventually caught on Jan 22, 2025, at the automated immigration lanes at Woodlands Checkpoint Bus Hall over mismatched biometrics.

A new Automated Passenger Clearance System, which transitions from face-to-face checks to biometric verification, was announced at the ICA Workplan Seminar in May.

The system, equipped with counter-forgery capabilities and multi-modal biometric verification, will be implemented at Tuas Checkpoint from early 2027, before the subsequent roll-out to Woodlands Checkpoint.

Cheating case

Separately, Yam was also being investigated over a cheating case involving $810 worth of credits from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf franchise.

The court heard that while working as an IT executive for the food and beverage chain, Yam accessed the firm’s point-of-sale system from June to August 2025 to top up his personal membership cards with the credits.

He then used $740 worth of credits to pay for items at various outlets.

The court heard he has since made restitution of $740 to the franchise. The remaining $70 of credits were voided.

Those convicted of improper use of a Singapore passport can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 10 years, or both.

Offenders who make unauthorised modification of computer material can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.