Jail for man who used false payslips to get bank loan

A man and an alleged accomplice, who was a contract employee at Citibank, submitted false payslips to the bank to dupe it into approving a loan of about $16,500.

Ahmad Rifaie Abdul Karim was just one person linked to a ruse in which Citibank was deceived into approving about 20 loan applications after receiving forged income documents.

Each loan involved up to $24,000.

The cases involving several other individuals - including Ahmad's alleged accomplice Kurumoorthy Chandran, 26, also known as "Kelvin" - are pending.

According to court documents, Kurumoorthy was a direct sales officer of Citibank at the time.

In an unrelated incident, Ahmad retained a motorcycle that his younger brother had allegedly stolen in November last year.

Ahmad, 35, was yesterday sentenced to 11 months' jail and disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for a year from his date of release.

The Singaporean had pleaded guilty to one count each of retaining stolen property and being part of a conspiracy to commit cheating.

The case involving his sibling, Muhammad Helmi Abdul Karim, 31, is also pending.

The court heard that in September 2018, Ahmad received a message on communication platform WhatsApp from a man known only as "Kirk".

Kirk said he could help Ahmad obtain a loan from Citibank.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Foong Ke Hui told the court: "The accused told Kirk that he was unemployed, but Kirk told him that he could still obtain a bank loan with his assistance.

"The accused agreed even though he knew that he did not meet the requisite income level to qualify for a bank loan. The accused sent an image of his NRIC to Kirk."

Ahmad followed Kirk's instructions later that month and met an unidentified man outside the Citibank branch at MacDonald House in Orchard Road.

Ahmad then collected a folder of documents from the man before handing it to Kurumoorthy, who was inside the bank.

The folder contained two payslips stating that Ahmad was purportedly employed by information technology firm NCS, and had received a salary of $8,500 for July and August 2018.

The DPP said: "Kelvin assisted the accused to fill in the application form for a loan from Citibank... Together with Kelvin, the accused submitted the false payslips for his loan application to Citibank."

The loan was approved and a Citibank representative later contacted Ahmad, asking him to get the cash from the MacDonald House branch. Ahmad received an envelope containing about $16,500, the court heard.

Ahmad's role in the ruse came to light after a Citibank Singapore representative lodged a police report on Oct 2, 2018.

He has made no restitution.

His bail was set at $15,000 yesterday and he was ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on March 2 to begin his sentence.