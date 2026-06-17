Jail for man who tried to grab auxiliary police officer’s loaded gun while hospitalised

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Goh Chuan Chong was sentenced to 30 months’ jail after pleading guilty to one charge of attempting to unlawfully possess a gun.

SINGAPORE – A man who became upset after nurses rejected his request for a nail clipper attempted to grab an auxiliary police officer’s gun.

The revolver, containing five live rounds, was holstered at the officer’s waist.

On June 17, Goh Chuan Chong, 42, was sentenced to 30 months’ jail after pleading guilty to one charge of attempting to unlawfully possess a gun.

The court heard that Goh was an inpatient at Changi General Hospital on Aug 3, 2024. The reason for his admission to hospital was not revealed.

While in the ward, he asked a nurse for a nail clipper, but his request was denied. A similar request he made the next day was also turned down by the nurses.

Goh became agitated and aggressive, which led to the nurses calling for assistance from the auxiliary police officers at the hospital.

Two officers arrived at the ward and observed that Goh was docile and seated on the bed.

As one officer approached to speak to him, Goh suddenly reached out and grabbed the officer’s revolver.

However, he could not remove it as the holster was buttoned up. The officer immediately swatted Goh’s hand away and stepped back.

When the officer asked Goh why he had reached for the revolver, he replied that he had wanted to shoot himself after not being given the nail clipper he had requested.

Goh was arrested on Aug 4, 2024, and has been in remand since then.

The prosecution said that some mitigating weight should be accorded to Goh because of his mental state, but no details of his condition were given in court.