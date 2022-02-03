Jail for man who threw Molotov cocktail into house compound on loan shark's behalf

SINGAPORE - A man who had borrowed more than $30,000 from unlicensed moneylenders decided to work for one of them and flung a Molotov cocktail into the garden of a house where a debtor lived.

The aunt of an occupant managed to extinguish the flames with water from a garden hose, and the police arrested delivery driver Chan Suan Guan three days later.

In an unrelated incident, Chan, now 24, also caused a motorcyclist's death while driving a van last year.

The Singaporean was on Thursday (Feb 3) sentenced to a year and 11 months in jail, three strokes of the cane and a fine of $63,000.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for eight years from his date of release.

Chan will spend an additional seven weeks behind bars if he is unable to pay the fine.

He had pleaded guilty to three charges linked to loan shark-related activities.

He also admitted to one count each of causing the motorcyclist's death by driving "without due care and attention" and an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

In late 2017, Chan, who was facing financial difficulties, took loans from unlicensed moneylenders.

One of them later offered him a job to harass debtors by acts such as setting fire to their homes for a salary of $1,000. The court heard that Chan accepted the offer.

An unlicensed moneylender, known only as "Kimberly", also told Chan that he could "offset" his debts if he handed over his bank accounts so that they could be used for her loan-sharking business.

She offered to offset $250 weekly per bank account until Chan cleared his debt.

On Dec 5, 2019, he met one of her runners in Paya Lebar and gave the latter his ATM card linked to a bank account as well as its personal identification number.

Chan committed a similar offence in Bendemeer Road on April 1, 2020.

On April 25 that year, Chan received instructions from an unknown unlicensed moneylender to carry out harassment by fire at a house in the Yio Chu Kang area.

He then left his home without reasonable excuse during the circuit breaker period to commit the offence.