Jail for man who threatened family members, including mum, with knives

SINGAPORE- A man who came home drunk last year flew into a rage during an argument and threatened three of his family members, including his mother, with knives.

The 21-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty on Wednesday (March 23) to one count of criminal intimidation involving the 50-year-old woman and was sentenced to two months' jail.

Two other similar charges linked to his sisters, then 16 and 22, were considered during sentencing.

The offender cannot be named to protect the teenage girl's identity, because individuals below 18 years old are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The man came home drunk around 3.30am on Sept 26 last year. He switched on the light and started smoking a cigarette.

His mother and teenage sister, who were sleeping in the living room, woke up and saw cigarette ash falling onto a pile of clothes.

An argument soon began between the man and his mother after she asked him not to smoke inside the flat.

He then went to the kitchen, picked up a knife in each hand and returned to the living room. He pointed the weapons at his mother's neck and said: "I want to kill you."

He also threatened his two sisters with the knives.

Court documents did not say what happened next, but the teenage girl called the police and the man was arrested soon after.