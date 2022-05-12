Jail for man who stole $52k while looking after sick girlfriend

He stole $52,200 from his girlfriend's savings in 2015 while he looked after her in her home as she suffered from severe eczema.

Following a trial that started in 2019, Marcus Kong Wei Keong, 35, was yesterday sentenced to 17 months and eight weeks' jail.

He was earlier convicted of multiple offences that include theft, making unauthorised bank transfers and lying to a police officer during investigations. The judge delayed the start of Kong's jail term to May 26 for him to consider an appeal.

According to his lawyer, Ms Carol Yuen, Kong is unemployed because of his case.

Kong had stayed in his then girlfriend's home from May 2015 to February 2016 to look after her. The defence and prosecution agreed that between June and August 2015, he made cash withdrawals and online fund transfers from her accounts. Deputy Public Prosecutor Edwin Soh had stated in court documents: "The key issue before this court is therefore whether these cash withdrawals and online fund transfers were made with the knowledge and consent of (his girlfriend)."

DPP Soh also said in his submissions that Kong stole various ATM and credit cards to make unauthorised transactions amounting to $52,200 from her accounts without her consent. Kong also lied to the police to cover his tracks.

Kong spent $2,110 on items for his girlfriend such as skin cream, but he did this with dishonest intent to impress her so she would not chase him out of her home, said the DPP. There was no agreement for Kong to pay rent, he said, adding that Kong had less than $10 in his bank account then.

The court heard that she found out about the withdrawals in August 2015 when her credit card was rejected as she tried to pay for a product online, prompting her to report to the police.

The DPP also said Kong claimed that she allowed him to take charge of her finances and allowed him to use her credit cards - a claim which she denied.

DPP Soh, who sought a jail term of 21 months for Kong, told the court: "If (she) had really allowed (Kong) to use her credit cards, she would have known that it was (Kong) who had made the cash advances using her (cards). There would not have been a need for her to make a police report."

The DPP said Kong admitted in a police statement that he took the credit cards without her knowledge and knew her PIN as there were bank letters lying around the home.

Ms Yuen said in mitigation that Kong committed the acts as a result of misplaced love for his girlfriend, who gave him access to personal items, including her phone. Seeking 12 months' jail for Kong, she added: "Over the course of their relationship, Kong had made payments to (her). While the total amount in the charges is $52,200, Kong did not cause (her) to suffer a loss of that amount."

In sentencing, District Judge Teo Guan Kee said Kong abused the trust his girlfriend placed in him, given that he resided in her home.