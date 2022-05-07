Jail for man who stabbed wife repeatedly

A 65-year-old man with a mental disorder who believed that his wife of 31 years was having an affair repeatedly stabbed and slashed her with four large knives.

As Madam Lee Siew Cheng, 61, lay on the floor, Fong Tuck Whye stabbed her in her genital area so that she would not be able to have an affair with her alleged lover.

When she tried to defend herself, Fong sprayed insecticide in her eyes to stop her from resisting.

Madam Lee, who uses a wheelchair, managed to call for help and survived the attack.

The man who Fong believed was his wife's lover was the head of a community services programme. He visited the couple to help them after Madam Lee approached a centre as she felt her husband had a mental illness.

Yesterday, Fong, now 67, was sentenced to five years' jail by the High Court after he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted culpable homicide for the attack on the morning of Aug 10, 2019.

After his arrest, he was diagnosed to be suffering from late onset psychosis at the time of the attack, most probably delusional disorder with features of both pathological jealousy and a belief that he was being persecuted.

His psychosis is causally linked to the offence and substantially impaired his mental responsibility, the court heard.

Justice Valerie Thean said imprisonment would protect the public from Fong, who still harbours various delusions, and also provide a structured environment with access to psychiatric services.

A five-year term would give medical professionals the proper amount of time to make considered decisions on Fong's longer-term care, said the judge.

The court heard that Madam Lee suffers from polio and has mostly been confined to a wheelchair since 2006.

Fong stopped working as a driver between 2014 and 2015. He did not allow her to leave the flat alone or carry a mobile phone.

In January 2016, she approached social service agencies for help.

On Feb 2, 2016, the centre head of a rehabilitation and support service programme visited the couple in their flat.

On Feb 18, food items were delivered to their flat.

Five days later, Fong went to the centre's branch in Yishun and accused the centre head of being an "imposter" and refused further assistance.

In early 2019, Madam Lee stayed with her elder brother. Fong would sometimes stay over.

At the brother's flat on the morning of Aug 10, 2019, Fong decided to attack her to prevent the centre head from taking her away from him.

He used newspapers to cover surveillance cameras in the living room and took several knives from the kitchen. He then went to Madam Lee's room, woke her up and attacked her. She called for her elder brother, who then alerted the police.

When the police arrived, Fong was squatting next to her on the floor holding a can of insecticide, while she had a knife lodged in her genital area.

She was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital with wounds on her head, arms, chest and abdomen.

Her right ear was found to be partially amputated and a bone behind the ear was fractured.

A medical report in 2020 said she still had some stiffness and numbness in her thumbs, which may be permanent.

A psychological report said she had shown gradual improvement in managing her mood and fear, and appeared to be motivated in moving on with her life.

The couple divorced last year.