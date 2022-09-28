Jail for man who scalded sleeping wife, hurt two strangers in separate incidents

A man splashed hot water on his wife while she was asleep in their Housing Board flat in Bedok North, causing her to suffer scald injuries on her face and body.

On Tuesday, Philip Ong Guo Xiong, 34, was sentenced to 11 months and two weeks' jail for various offences including voluntarily causing hurt.

He scalded his wife, also 34, on May 28 after getting upset as he believed she had called him "ah gua" (a Hokkien pejorative term for effeminate man) despite her denial.

Ong, a warehouse worker at the time, had earlier punched her in the right eye because he was unhappy that she had overslept.

In committing the offences against his wife, he also breached a personal protection order taken against him.

These were not the only occasions he was violent towards his wife. On June 2, he punched the left side of her head after they quarrelled over how to split the $500 in financial assistance they were receiving from ComCare.

After someone overheard their argument and called the police, officers found she had a bloodshot right eye and scald injuries on her forearm, chest and stomach.

Though Ong's wife has forgiven him, the prosecution wanted to highlight some measure of deterrence was required, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Yan Ying.

"The hurt that was caused in this particular case is rather severe, with the victim suffering scald injuries on various parts of the body, which is compounded by the fact she did not seek medical attention," she said.

"It came to light only because of the June 2 incident."

In a separate incident near Bedok Point Shopping Centre on Feb 15, Ong picked up a traffic cone and threw it after getting angry for misplacing his TraceTogether token. The traffic cone ricocheted off a pillar and struck the arm of a 37-year-old woman.

In September 2021, Ong hurt another stranger in Bedok North by kicking him in the knee, causing him to fall against a stone bench.

The man, 62, had challenged Ong to a fight and threatened to get people to beat him and his wife up after a disagreement with them.

On Tuesday, Ong, who represented himself in court via video link, apologised to the court and his wife. He said he would try to control his behaviour and continue with his treatment at the Institute of Mental Health.

For voluntarily causing hurt, offenders can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $5,000, or both. For breaching a protection order, offenders can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,000, or both.

Jessie Lim