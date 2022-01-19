Jail for man who refused Covid-19 test, sick leave

A pest control technician who had a cough was suspected to have Covid-19 and was told to take a swab test and remain at home.

But he continued to work, as he did not want to forfeit a $100 monthly work incentive, and visited multiple locations and had lunch with colleagues.

Yesterday, A. Rahim M. Taha, 59, pleaded guilty to a single charge of flouting Covid-19 rules and was jailed for five weeks.

The court heard that the Singaporean worked as a pest control technician at Verminator and was a team supervisor.

He often drove with two colleagues to locations in the east of Singapore to conduct vector control services such as checking for infestation of rodents or mosquitoes.

Rahim earned around $1,500 each month and would receive an extra $100 as an incentive for being punctual for work and not taking emergency or medical leave.

On Oct 5, 2020, he visited Yishun Polyclinic after having had a cough for three weeks.

Rahim initially agreed to an X-ray and a Covid-19 swab test but changed his mind after he was told that he would be given medical leave while awaiting the test result.

"Upon hearing this, (Rahim told the nurse) that he no longer wished to be swabbed, as he did not want to be given any medical leave because he wanted to go to work," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhou Yang.

The doctor explained to Rahim that he had symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection and was required by law to undergo a Covid-19 swab test and to be put on three days of medical leave while awaiting his result.

Rahim told the doctor that he did not mind if he was reported to the authorities and left the clinic, prompting the doctor to report the case to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

DPP Zhou said Rahim had reason to suspect he was a carrier of Covid-19 although he had not taken a swab test then.

Rahim turned up for work the next day and went to at least four locations. When MOH staff called him in the afternoon, he lied that he was home.

His colleague urged him to return home to avoid infecting others after noticing that Rahim was coughing badly.

"He potentially exposed the public to the virus and engaged in a high-risk activity by having lunch with his colleagues in the van," said DPP Zhou, who asked the judge to sentence Rahim to six to eight weeks' jail.

For putting others at risk of disease, Rahim could have been sentenced to a maximum of six months' jail and fined $10,000.