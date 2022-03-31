Jail for man who received over $500,000 from scams in bank accounts

A man linked to a case in which bank accounts, including his personal one, received more than $500,000 from scams, was yesterday sentenced to 27 months' jail.

Mohd Jamail Khan Banakhani Shafi Khan, now 56, received US$49,956 (S$67,645) in his personal bank account.

He also received more than $460,000 in a bank account of a firm in which he was a director and shareholder at the time.

The Singaporean had earlier pleaded guilty to eight charges, including those stating that he had acquired the benefits of criminal conduct.

Khan had claimed that his company received money for a multimillion-dollar property investment.

However, he had no experience or qualifications to conduct property investments or management.

Khan had also claimed that the money - totalling more than $460,000 - was from a foreigner named Chinazaepere Raphael Okoli.

In reality, a Vietnam-based company called Trading Scientific Technological Materials had been tricked into handing over the monies to Khan's firm as a result of spoofed e-mails.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Wei Liang said that Khan - a director and shareholder of Singapore-registered companies Jars Technology and Jars Investments and Holdings - was previously investigated in 2015 by the Commercial Affairs Department for money laundering over cash received from one "John Mark".

On June 20, 2016, the Vietnamese company's director made a police report in Singapore, saying that his firm had been deceived into transferring money to a Jars Technology bank account as payment for laboratory equipment.

Jars Technology had received $140,990.65 on May 23, 2016, and $321,359.83 the following month - the equivalent of what the Vietnamese firm had paid in US dollars.

Khan had consented to receive the cash, and he also knew that "John Mark" was involved in the money transfers from the Vietnamese firm.

Separately, Khan also received US$49,956 in his personal account in 2017, this time from a company called Nama Holdings.