Jail for man who raised millions for SME clients which later defaulted on the funds

SINGAPORE - He was the executive director of a company that raised millions of dollars for three of its clients through crowdfunding, but the firm did not hold the required licence to do so.

The three clients later defaulted on the money raised.

On Tuesday, Steven Ling Hoe Khing, a 36-year-old Malaysian, was sentenced to 12 months’ and 10 weeks’ jail. He had pleaded guilty to 22 charges under the Securities and Futures Act, with 50 other charges taken into consideration during his sentencing.

Ling’s co-accused, Nancy Tan Mee Khim, a 46-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to eight months’ jail after she was convicted in 2020 following a trial. An appeal against her conviction and sentence was dismissed in March 2021.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yeo Zhen Xiong Ling said the pair set up Angel Capital Consultancy, which later became Noble Consulting Group, on March 12, 2013.

The firm was in the business of helping small and medium enterprises (SME) raise money by crowdfunding. Tan was its managing director and main decision maker, while Ling was its executive director.

Between July 2013 and July 2014, the firm was involved in the raising of funds for Krish Chartered Bus Services, Glen Iris (Int’l), and Soilwood.

Noble solicited investments from the public for its clients by organising seminars, taking part in investment exhibitions and fairs, created and disseminating marketing materials to potential investors, and appointed agents as portfolio consultants to solicit lenders.

After Noble raised $13,260,000 from the public for its client companies, Glen Iris subsequently began to default around February 2015 and was eventually wound up in mid-2015.

Soilwood began to default in August 2015 and its director could not be located. About $9.5 million ended up being defaulted.

DPP Yeo said that while law firms were engaged to prepare the underlying documents for the various projects, they did not advise Noble on whether any capital markets services licence was required.

The firm did not hold any capital markets services licence to carry on business in any regulated activity and was not exempt from the requirement to do so.

Ling resigned from Noble in July 2014 due to a disagreement with Tan in relation to the firm’s continued business relationship with one of its clients.