Jail for man who punched son, flouted protection order

A man who punched his young son in the face and called his elderly mother a loose woman was jailed for four weeks yesterday.

The 48-year-old, who worked at Changi Airport, was drunk in both incidents. He cannot be named to protect the identity of his child.

He had pleaded guilty to one charge each of voluntarily causing hurt, harassment and breaching a Personal Protection Order (PPO).

Two other charges for harassment and using criminal force were taken into consideration in sentencing.

One of the incidents happened on Dec 3, 2019, at about 9pm, when the man returned to his family's flat after drinking four cans of beer.

He was not supposed to be there as his 74-year-old mother had taken out a PPO against him.

They argued and his mother told him to leave, after which he used an abusive word on her, referring to her as a loose woman.

He continued to verbally abuse her even after the police arrived and arrested him.

At about 4.30pm on Feb 25 this year, the man got into an argument with his mother and his 51-year-old sister at the family flat. It was over his 12-year-old son.

He was again drunk at the time after consuming five cans of beer.

When he asked his son if he would like to move out of the flat with him, the boy refused and said he wanted to remain with his grandmother.

The man became angry and pulled his sister's hair at least twice.

He also pushed his son and punched him in the face, before pushing his mother, who still had a PPO against him.

The police were called and the man was arrested at 6.20pm.

The man's sentence was backdated to May 31, from when he was in remand. He is expected to be released soon.

For each count of harassment, he could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to $5,000, or both.

For breaching a PPO the first time, he could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,000, or both.

Those who breach a PPO more than once may be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.