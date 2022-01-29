Jail for man who planned to help businessman in fraud case flee Singapore

A man was offered between $50,000 and $100,000 to help Ng Yu Zhi - a businessman allegedly linked to one of Singapore's largest investment fraud schemes - in unlawfully fleeing the country.

Alvin Oey Weizhong, 37, later heard from Keeren Marcus Phang Guan Wei, 32, an alleged accomplice who offered him the cash, that Ng's criminal case had been reported in the news. Despite this, Oey continued with the plan to help Ng in the escape attempt.

In an earlier statement, the police said that officers found out about the plan during a separate investigation into unrelated gambling offences. The authorities then took immediate steps to stop the escape bid.

Oey was yesterday sentenced to 11 months' jail and fined $20,000.

He had pleaded guilty to engaging in a conspiracy with two people - Ding Kuon Chwo, 63, and Phang - to obstruct the course of justice. Oey also admitted to an offence linked to unlawful gambling activities.

The cases involving Singaporeans Phang, Ding and Ng are still pending.

Ng, 34, the former director of Envy Asset Management and Envy Global Trading, is said to be linked to a nickel trading scheme that allegedly cheated investors of at least $1.2 billion.

He was charged in court on March 22 last year and currently faces 75 charges, including 48 counts of cheating.

Investigations revealed that the following month, Phang heard rumours that the boss of "Envy car shop" wanted to abscond from Singapore and that a "hefty financial reward" was offered to those who could facilitate the escape bid.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Zhi Jie said that Phang later roped in Oey.

Oey contacted Ding in April last year and instructed him to find a way to illegally transport somebody out of Singapore and into Malaysia. The court heard that Ding agreed to help him with his inquiry.

The DPP told the court: "Ding (later) reported to the accused that he managed to find someone who could transport a person out of Singapore to Malaysia illegally.

"Ding informed the accused that one Ah Seng suggested transporting the person by boat from Singapore to Batam, and thereafter from Batam to Malaysia."

Oey updated Phang on this latest development in their plan. When Oey did not hear back from Phang, he tried but failed to personally contact Ng about the plan.

The police later found out about it and the trio were charged in court in October last year.