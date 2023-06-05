Jail for man who obstructed justice after oil transfer to vessel believed to be N. Korean-flagged

SINGAPORE - A cargo officer was working on board a Singapore-flagged tanker in late October 2018 when it unlawfully transferred oil to a vessel believed to be North Korean-flagged.

This was done even though United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions prohibit such transactions.

The cargo officer, Jeremy Koh Renfeng, and two other Singaporean men then worked together to present a false narrative on the movement of the Singapore-registered MT Sea Tanker II by falsifying its logbooks, which were subsequently presented to the authorities.

Koh, 40, was jailed for six months on Monday after he pleaded guilty to two counts of intentionally obstructing the course of justice.

His two co-conspirators were dealt with in court in February.

Ong Chou Hong, 33, who was an assistant marine superintendent at the time of the offences, was sentenced to nine months’ jail.

Benny Tan Chun Kiat, 47, who was then also a cargo officer, was ordered to spend six months behind bars.

The offences came to light when investigators checked Koh’s mobile phone after they received information about the unlawful transaction and found deleted images linked to it.

The prosecution said that as a member state of the UN, Singapore is obliged to implement the UNSC sanctions and its respective resolutions on North Korea to counter its nuclear weapons programme.

At the time of the offences, the three men were working for Sea Hub Tankers, which owned and operated MT Sea Tanker II.

According to images of items taken from Koh’s mobile phone, MT Sea Tanker II had transferred oil to a vessel called MT An San I – believed to be North Korean-flagged – in October 2018.

The report was signed off by a chief officer from one “Ansan Shipping Company”, believed to be a North Korean shipping company.

This transfer to MT An San I was not recorded in MT Sea Tanker II’s official logbook.