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Jail for man who molested SIA stewardess during flight, spat at cop in separate incident

Khondoker Md Yamin was sentenced to two months and eight weeks’ jail after pleading guilty.

SINGAPORE – Drunk after consuming three glasses of wine, a passenger on a Singapore Airlines flight molested a stewardess and was arrested upon arrival at Changi Airport in September.

Khondoker Md Yamin, 23, was released on a personal bond, but re-arrested in October after he was found drunk in Jalan Berseh, near Little India.

The Bangladeshi was at Police Cantonment Complex when he spat at a policeman.

On Nov 23, he was sentenced to two months and eight weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to one count each of molestation and using criminal force on a public servant.

Khondoker had boarded the flight at a location not disclosed in court documents. While in his seat at around 4am on Sept 11, he grabbed the stewardess’ buttock.

The contact lasted a few seconds, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Clara Low.

The 26-year-old victim, who felt shaken and angry, told him not to touch her, and he smiled at her without saying anything.

She informed her colleague, who confronted Khondoker.

The police were alerted and officers arrested him after the plane landed at Changi Airport later that morning.

When he was out on personal bond, Khondoker was seen crying and shouting incoherently, slumped against a hard surface in Jalan Berseh at around 12.30am on Oct 7.

The DPP said police officers found that he was drunk and had a nosebleed.

Paramedics tried to conduct a blood pressure test on him, but he was uncooperative and flailed around wildly on the ground.

He was arrested and taken to the Police Cantonment Complex, where he continued to behave aggressively after his demands for a cigarette were not met.

He then spat at a policeman who was holding down his legs.