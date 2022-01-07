Jail for man who left hotel twice while under Covid-19 stay order

A man who was supposed to serve his 14-day stay order in a hotel room amid the Covid-19 outbreak last year broke the law when he left the hotel, took a train to Serangoon and went home.

Ang Chenrui then had dinner and watched a movie with a friend before returning at night to JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach in Beach Road.

Four days later, he was taken to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) after he told the hotel's front desk that he needed medical attention.

But he did not register himself when he reached the institute. Instead, he took a private-hire vehicle home.

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority went to the Serangoon Central flat at around 12.20pm the next day and found him there.

Ang was detained and admitted to IMH to serve the remainder of his stay order.

The 27-year-old unemployed Singaporean was yesterday sentenced to five weeks' jail after he pleaded guilty to two charges under the Infectious Diseases Act.

The court heard that Ang had been living with his friends in the United States since 2016. He returned to Singapore in March last year to spend time with his mother before he was to fly back to the US the following month.

He was in transit at Narita Airport in Japan when he felt abdominal pain and returned to Singapore. He arrived here on April 17 last year and was told to serve a 14-day stay order until May 1.

He was taken to the hotel and told to stay in a room for the duration of the order.

Despite this, he left the hotel at around 9am on April 20 last year.

He took a train to Serangoon, where he bought a cake and then walked home.

His mother was in the flat, but he did not tell her that he had been issued a stay order.

At around 6pm, he and a friend, who was a tenant in his mother's flat, went for dinner at a nearby eatery before they watched a movie together.

Ang returned to the hotel at around 11.35pm and asked a hotel employee for help to return to his room, claiming that he had been locked out while he was throwing rubbish.

Ang unlawfully returned to his mother's flat for the second time on April 24 last year after he left IMH. He and the same friend then went to places including Orchard Road.

Ang was detained the next day and taken to IMH to serve the remainder of his stay order.

Shaffiq Alkhatib