Jail for man who hit cleaner, 74, and fractured his cheek

Enraged when an elderly cleaner told him that he could not sit in an area reserved for bus drivers, a man hit the 74-year-old.

The victim suffered a fractured cheek, broken dentures and bleeding from the mouth.

Lim Tin Soon, 60, was sentenced yesterday to nine weeks' jail after pleading guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

The court heard that Lim, a Singaporean, could not find a seat to have his breakfast in a canteen at Punggol Bus Interchange on Dec 23, 2020.

He then sat in an area reserved for bus drivers to have his meal.

When the cleaner told him he could not eat there, Lim flew into a rage and acted aggressively by hitting the victim.

He also threw his food tray to the ground.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Bryont Chin told the court: "The force of his hit was so great that the victim immediately fell onto his back and was only able to get up with assistance."

Video footage of the attack was played in court.

Land Transport Authority transport ambassador Lim Tuck Keong, who was also at the canteen, called the police when he saw the assault.

The victim was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, where he was given seven days' medical leave. Lim has made full restitution of the victim's medical expenses, which cost around $145.

Seeking a sentence of 10 to 12 weeks' jail for Lim, DPP Chin said Lim had brazenly attacked the victim in a public place.

He added: "The victim, who is a vulnerable elderly man, gave him no provocation and was only doing his job."

The prosecutor said Lim showed a lack of remorse as he ran away after committing the offence.

Clifford Law's Jasmine Dhanaraj, acting for Lim, said he had acted on the spur of the moment and his offences were out of character. "My client's actions were not premeditated and he is deeply remorseful," she said.

For voluntarily causing hurt to the victim, Lim could have been jailed for up to three years and fined up to $5,000.

Wong Shiying