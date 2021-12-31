Jail for man who falsely stated cops had 'role to play' in purported theft of $8,000 cash

SINGAPORE - A man, who was woken up by the presence of two police officers in his home on Dec 12, later claimed that his monies totalling $8,000 had gone missing and that the pair "had a role to play" for their loss.

It turned out that he was never in possession of the amount in the first place.

Vinesh Kumar Ganesan, 33, maintained his lie to an investigation officer later that day.

The Malaysian finally admitted to the authorities on Dec 13 that he had lied.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Arvindren said: "He claimed that he was drunk, tired and frustrated for being woken up... which led to the false statements being given by the accused."

Separately, Vinesh also committed offences including riding a motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol and doing so without a licence.

On Friday (Dec 31), he was sentenced to four weeks' jail and a fine of $6,800.

He was disqualified from operating all classes of vehicles in Singapore for three years.

He pleaded guilty to four charges, including giving false information to a public servant and riding a motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol.

In the wee hours of Dec 12 this year, two police officers went to Vinesh's home, responding to a case of assault as his roommate had called for assistance.

Court documents do not disclose the address and details about the assault.

Vinesh was woken up by the pair's presence at around 3.30am.

The DPP said: "(He) was looking for his bag where he had kept his identification card but was unable to locate his bag.

"A while later, one of the two police officers found the said bag in another bedroom and handed it over to the accused. The accused checked his bag and told the two police officers that his cash amounting to $8,000 was missing."