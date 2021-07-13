Jail for man who disobeyed orders after SGH swab test

A foreign worker, who felt unwell and was taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for a swab test in May last year, disobeyed orders after he was told not to leave the premises.

Balachandran Parthiban left the hospital grounds before taking a bus and a taxi to Changi Airport, where he tried but failed to buy a ticket home. The police later caught him, and he tested positive for Covid-19 the next day.

After he was found to be no longer infectious the following month, Balachandran broke the law again, unlawfully leaving his dormitory, which had been gazetted as an isolation area.

The 26-year-old Indian national was yesterday sentenced to nine months' jail after he pleaded guilty to two charges under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Balachandran was living at Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 in Penjuru Place when the Ministry of Health declared it an isolation area on April 18 last year.

He felt unwell on May 23 and reported sick at his dormitory in the morning.

He suspected he had Covid-19 as he knew of dormitory mates who had come down with the infection. An ambulance took him to SGH, where he went through a swab test.

At around 1.40pm, he was transferred to a fever screening area at an SGH multi-storey carpark to wait for his results.

Nurses repeatedly told him in English and Tamil that he could not leave the premises until the results were ready. He had to inform hospital staff if he wanted to go anywhere.

But Balachandran left the premises, walked towards Tiong Bahru and boarded a public bus. He alighted two stops later and took a taxi to Changi Airport.

He later loitered around the airport for about four hours before police officers found him and he was taken back to SGH.

Balachandran was discharged from SGH on June 8 last year and sent back to his dormitory, where he was to remain during 14 days' leave of absence.

But he left the dormitory around 6am eight days later with his passport and two bags as he wanted to return to India.

He took a taxi to Changi Airport and again failed to buy a ticket home. He slept at the airport and went to a relative's flat in Tampines the next day, on June 17. He later came clean to his relative, who alerted Balachandran's supervisor. The police arrived at the unit around noon the same day and Balachandran was taken back to the dormitory.

For each offence under the Act, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.