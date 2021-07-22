Jail for man who committed sexual acts on grand-niece, 14

A drug offender who committed sexual acts on his 14-year-old grand-niece on two separate occasions after his release from prison was yesterday sentenced to 41/2 years' jail after pleading guilty to two counts of sexually penetrating a minor.

The 57-year-old Singaporean also admitted to other offences - one count each of theft and failing to report for urine tests.

The man cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the girl's identity.

The victim had seen the man as somebody she could trust and turn to in times of trouble.

The two met each other for the first time in 2019 when he sought shelter at her parents' home after his release from prison for undisclosed offences. He later moved to a Jurong East flat.

Between late October and Nov 1 that year, the girl ran away from her home and ended up at the man's place.

The pair were alone in the living room when they watched an R21-rated movie with scenes of rampant drug use. As the movie was about to end, he approached the girl and sexually penetrated her.

The next day, he told the girl's mother of her whereabouts and got the woman to pick her up.

About a week later, the man got the girl to deliver him some food. She arrived at the flat soon after and he sexually penetrated her a second time.

The girl was initially reluctant to tell anyone about the incidents, as she was afraid of "throwing her family into chaos or making them angry". But she finally approached a social worker on Nov 15, 2019.

The girl was then checked at KK Women's and Children's Hospital, which alerted the police later that evening.

The victim had seen the man as somebody she could trust and turn to in times of trouble. The two met each other for the first time in 2019 when he sought shelter at her parents' home after his release from prison for undisclosed offences. He later moved to a Jurong East flat.

The man was arrested on Dec 31, 2019, and was warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after he overdosed on heroin. Following his discharge, he was granted personal bond and ordered to report to the authorities on Jan 14 last year.

But he absconded. About six months later, he stole items including a bicycle worth $745. The owner of the bicycle lodged a police report on July 16 last year and officers rearrested the man 13 days later.

The court heard that the offender had, without any valid reasons, failed to present himself for 99 urine tests from Aug 15, 2019 until his arrest on July 29 last year.

The man was offered bail of $25,000 yesterday and ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on July 30 to begin serving his sentence.