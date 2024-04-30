Jail for man who assaulted woman, took part in unlawful video recording while under remission order

SINGAPORE - A recalcitrant offender was sentenced to a year in jail on April 30 for offences including assaulting his fiancee mere months after his release from prison in September 2022.

Mohd Heirizal Kamarzaman, 42, had burnt Siti Zulaika A. Rahman’s right forearm with a hair straightener in June 2023 while he was under a remission order, during which he was supposed to keep himself out of trouble from Sept 10, 2022, to May 20, 2024.

In July and August 2023, he took part in unlawful video recordings at the Police Cantonment Complex (PCC) – a protected area.

Heirizal had pleaded guilty in March 2024 to two counts of making a video recording at the PCC and one count of assault.

On April 30, he was also ordered to spend an additional 235 days behind bars after breaching the remission order.

Siti, then 33, who had disregarded multiple signs and recorded videos of him at the PCC, was sentenced to a week in jail in November 2023.

Heirizal had been in and out of jail for crimes including assaulting his uncle in 2019.

In earlier proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sarah Siaw told the court that the couple met in September 2022, and Heirizal moved into Siti’s flat after they began a romantic relationship.

The engaged couple started quarrelling a few months later as he believed she had hacked into his phone and bugged the unit. During some of these disputes, Heirizal would slap and kick Siti, the court heard.

She was preparing to leave the flat on June 19, 2023, and was heating her hair straightener when she got into a tiff with him.

DPP Siaw had said: “During the dispute, Siti pulled the accused’s hair. The accused then took Siti’s heated hair straightener and clamped her right forearm with it... Siti immediately shouted and pulled her arm away.”

Ten days later, her parents took her to the PCC to lodge a police report, and she went to the Singapore General Hospital later.

Court documents did not state what happened next, but on July 13, 2023, Heirizal went to the Central Police Division at the PCC for bail-related matters. Siti accompanied him there and waited near the front desk.

After the bail reporting process ended at around 10.20am, he sent her a text message to tell her he was about to come out.

Siti then used her phone to record a 17-second video of Heirizal making an obscene sign while he swaggered through a glass door.