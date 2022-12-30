Jail for man who assaulted, stole from sex workers after engaging their services

SINGAPORE - A man who engaged a sex worker ended up stealing her mobile phone as he was not satisfied with her services.

Yap Kian Heng assaulted a second sex worker on another occasion after he insisted on paying her a rate that was lower than what she had asked for.

Separately, he also assaulted a masseuse and stole from her following a dispute over the scope of sexual services she would offer him at the time.

Yap, 40, was sentenced to 15 weeks’ jail on Friday after he pleaded guilty to offences that include two counts each of theft and assault.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wu Yu Jie said that Yap met the first sex worker on Aug 4, 2020, and had sex with her in a Woodlands unit.

He was later unsatisfied with her services and left after he stole one of her two mobile phones.

On the way home, he tried but failed to unlock the device. Yap then threw it away.

The DPP said: “When the accused reached home, he received a message from (the sex worker) asking if he had taken her phone. The accused denied the accusation.

“A few days later, (she) messaged the accused again. This time, the accused said that if she wanted her phone back, she would have to pay (him) $500. The accused did not tell her that he had already thrown the phone away.”

At the woman’s request, he returned to the Woodlands unit a few days later, and she asked him to return her SIM card.

Yap finally admitted that he had thrown away the phone, and she filed a police report on Aug 19, 2020.

He contacted a second sex worker on April 9, 2021, but before they engaged in sexual activities, the pair got into a dispute over the woman’s charges .

She had told Yap that she charged $140 for her services, but he insisted on paying her $100.

During the argument, he touched her private parts and she slapped him.

Yap flew into a rage and repeatedly punched the woman, raining blows on her head and left forearm.

The second sex worker alerted the police, and Yap was arrested on April 15, 2021, before he was charged in court four months later.