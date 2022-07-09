Jail for man who abused stepson while out on bail after hitting his baby son

A recalcitrant offender was out on bail after committing offences including assaulting his baby son when he rained blows on his six-year-old stepson.

The 33-year-old, who cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect his victims' identities, pleaded guilty yesterday to one count each of assault, theft and ill-treating a child.

He was sentenced to 13 months and a week's jail.

In 2011, he was sentenced to three years' jail with 12 strokes of the cane for offences including robbery.

He returned to a life of crime after his release, committing offences such as cheating, theft and careless driving. He was sentenced to 27 months' jail and a fine of $500 in 2015.

For his current case, the court heard that he was at home in May 2020 when he saw his one-year-old son fighting with his sister in their cot.

Feeling upset, he slapped his son about four times on his arm and leg.

He was teaching his stepson on May 28 that year when he felt frustrated with the boy, who was four years old at the time.

He slapped, caned and pushed the child, causing him to hit a fan.

The man's wife alerted the police the next day and officers were interviewing her over this incident when she revealed that he had also assaulted the baby earlier.

The man was under investigation over these acts of assault when he committed theft on April 12 last year. Deputy Public Prosecutor Norine Tan said he was near a coffee shop in Gambas Crescent near Sembawang Avenue at around 1.30am when he stole a bag from a sleeping man.

The victim woke up at around 3am and alerted a security officer when he realised that his bag was missing.

Following an investigation, the police arrested him on May 8 last year and he was charged in court five months later. He was then released on bail.

In December last year, he returned the wallet to the police and provided restitution of $200 to the victim.

Despite these, the man did not learn his lesson and re-offended on Feb 26 this year by physically abusing his stepson, who was then six years old.

DPP Tan said he got angry after the child kicked their domestic helper.

The man took his stepson to a room before he slapped, pinched, punched and kicked the boy.

His wife alerted the police and officers arrested the man later that day.

For assaulting a child below 14 years old, an offender can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to $10,000.