Jail for man over multiple road rage offences

After serving a seven-week jail term for road rage in 2016, a man did not learn his lesson and, instead, committed similar offences three more times, even when he was out on bail.

Former private-hire car driver Muhammad Fuad Kamroden, 35, was yesterday sentenced to two years, three months and six weeks' jail. He was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for a year.

The Singaporean pleaded guilty in July to one count each of causing grievous hurt to a lorry driver and causing hurt to an elderly cabby.

He also admitted to using criminal force on two other men.

The court heard that Mr Pek Lian Hui, 52, was driving his lorry at a National University of Singapore carpark on Aug 12, 2016, when Fuad felt that the older man's vehicle was moving too slowly.

He overtook Mr Pek's vehicle and flashed him an obscene hand gesture as he passed before stopping in front of the lorry.

Fuad later assaulted the older man, causing injuries that included multiple facial fractures.

Fuad was arrested soon after and was out on bail when he got involved in a second road rage incident on Dec 2, 2017.

He pushed taxi driver Mohamed Iqbal Mohamed Sharif, 46, causing the man to lose his balance. The incident occurred at a Clarke Quay taxi stand, after the left side-mirror of Fuad's car struck the right side-mirror of Mr Iqbal's vehicle.

In another incident on May 6 last year, Fuad was walking along a corridor in VivoCity shopping mall when Mr Ye Zhaojin, 37, accidentally bumped into his right shoulder. Enraged, Fuad confronted Mr Ye before repeatedly shoving him.

Fuad attacked his fourth victim, taxi driver Tio Seng Sing, 71, after his motorcycle suddenly cut into the lane of the older man's vehicle in Selegie Road on Feb 26 this year.

He flashed an obscene hand gesture at Mr Tio and, according to an eyewitness, punched the elderly man's face when approached.

