Jail for maid who unlocked boss' safe by trial and error, stole cash

A maid helped herself to the contents of her employer's safe after she successfully guessed a six-digit code to it by trial and error.

Istikomah, who goes by one name, took cash totalling more than $8,000 over several occasions from the safe, which belonged to Ms Hu Jing Jing, 31.

The 38-year-old Indonesian woman was yesterday sentenced to six months and six weeks' jail.

She had pleaded guilty to one count each of theft and obstruction of justice.

In August 2019, Ms Hu acquired a safe which she used to store cash. She then placed the safe in Istikomah's bedroom.

Soon after, the maid made multiple attempts to unlock the safe.

She successfully guessed the master code in October 2019.

Istikomah later unlocked the safe multiple times to steal Ms Hu's money.

Between September and December last year, Istikomah approached a fellow maid and asked for help to change some of her ill-gotten gains into Indonesian rupiah.

Istikomah also told her unsuspecting friend to remit the money to Indonesia.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Jing Min said: "The witness... helped the accused exchange foreign currency at least five times."

There were also about five remittances involving about $3,700 in total.

On Jan 5 this year, Istikomah told her employer that she wanted to stop working for her.

Ms Hu opened her safe four days later and found a portion of her money missing.

Her friend alerted the police later that day.

On Jan 14, Istikomah admitted to the police that she had stolen from Ms Hu.

Later that day, the offender told her friend through text messages that she was under investigation.

The DPP said: "The accused asked the witness to tell the police that she helped the accused to remit money three times.

"The accused had done so to prevent the police from finding out that she had stolen more money than she had initially admitted to the police, so that she would get a lower punishment."