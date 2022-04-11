Jail for former lawyer who scratched and injured CNB officers in struggle during arrest

SINGAPORE - A former lawyer who developed a drug habit from 2017 scratched a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer in the neck during his arrest, and left the officer with wounds that required a battery of blood and other medical tests.

The 32-year-old also swore at the CNB personnel and put up a violent struggle, injuring four officers in total before he was restrained.

The accused was HIV-positive at the time.

The officer who was scratched underwent six HIV tests and has been declared to be HIV-negative.

The former lawyer was jailed one year and 22 weeks after he pleaded guilty to drug consumption, possession of drug apparatus and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty.

Another three similar charges were taken into consideration.

The man, who was trained in commercial litigation, had worked as a lawyer for around five years but checks online showed that he is no longer on the lawyer's registry.

The court heard that on March 26 last year, a lawyer, accompanied by a court bailiff, had turned up at the man's rental flat near Bedokto have him evicted.

While at the unit, they found items in the bedroom believed to be drug paraphernalia.

They informed the police, who also recovered a clear ziplock bag containing a crystallised substance.

During the search, the man returned to the unit with his flatmate, who was also a drug user.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Wen Kym said the man was aggressive and resisted arrest, but both of them were eventually placed under arrest.

Traces of methamphetamine, otherwise known as Ice, were later found in Chew's urine samples, she added.

He was released on bail the same day but failed to report to the authorities from April 21 and could not be found during checks at his parents' home in Punggol.