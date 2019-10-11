Jail for ex-bank relationship manager who made more than $2.2m in unauthorised transactions

SINGAPORE - A former bank employee was sentenced on Friday (Oct 11) to 2 1/2 years' jail after he repeatedly forged the signature of his "godsister" to make more than $2.2 million in unauthorised transactions from her accounts.

Timothy Tan Swee Thiam, 33, who worked as a relationship manager for United Overseas Bank (UOB) from January 2011 before resigning in October 2015, committed the offences in an effort to meet sales targets.

On Mar 19, he pleaded guilty to five counts of committing forgery for the purpose of cheating and three charges under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act.

He also admitted to a criminal breach of trust charge. Another 23 charges for similar offences were considered during sentencing.

Tan had used the forged documents to apply for financial products in Ms Pang Tze Ling's name without her knowledge.

Ms Pang, 50, suffered a net loss of more than $120,000 from the financial products while Tan pocketed almost $3,500 in commission from the transactions.

He also made unauthorised cash withdrawals and fund transfers from one of her accounts totalling over $282,000, which he used to gamble and pay for personal expenses.

Tan got to know Ms Pang's father whom he had assisted with investments. Tan later became the man's godson.

After Mr Pang died in 2014, he helped the jobless Ms Pang to open two UOB bank accounts. One was a joint account with her brother Pang Tze Kaan.

Ms Pang then entrusted Tan with her security token which allowed the relationship manager to access her accounts online.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norman Yew had said in March: "She entrusted the accused with the monies in the said accounts for the accused to manage her investments in transactions that were authorised by her, make bill payments for her family and make monthly fund transfers to Tze Kaan for his living expenses.

"The accused was not authorised to make any other transaction with the victim's bank accounts... for any other purpose."

But between January and August 2015, Tan forged Ms Pang's signature on 11 UOB forms to apply for the subscription of financial products without her knowledge.

Between November 2014 and January 2016, he made unauthorised cash withdrawals and fund transfers.

Court documents did not state how Tan's offences came to light but Ms Pang alerted the police about his offences in February 2016.

More than $23,000 was later seized from Tan's bank account and this sum was directly traceable to the offences. In addition, he has made $157,500 in restitution.

UOB had said in an earlier statement that it does not tolerate any of its employees breaching its Code of Conduct.

For each count of committing forgery for the purpose of cheating, Tan could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined.