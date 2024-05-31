Jail for ex-auxiliary cop who obtained $750 in bribes from peddler selling sex enhancement drugs

SINGAPORE - An auxiliary police officer obtained bribes totalling $750 from a peddler selling illegal sex enhancement drugs (SEDs) over three times in July 2022.

The prosecution said that Thiru Murugan Shanmugam, 30, got the cash from Chinese national Chen Dongliang, 33.

As part of the deal, he was expected to refrain from taking enforcement action against the older man.

Thiru, who is no longer an auxiliary police officer with security firm Certis, pleaded guilty to a graft charge and was sentenced to six months’ jail on May 31.

The Malaysian was also ordered to pay a penalty of $750, which is the total amount of bribes obtained.

Two Singaporean men linked to this case were dealt with in court earlier.

One of them, Mohammad Hafizudin Hanapiah, 30, was a security officer employed by Dynamiz Security and contracted to Certis.

Hafizudin, who is no longer working for Certis, was sentenced to three months and two weeks’ jail in January after he pleaded guilty to a graft charge.

On May 7, Mohd Aris Jalil, 66, another former auxiliary policeman for Certis, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust and was sentenced to six weeks’ jail.

Chen’s case is pending.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jonathan Tan told the court that the Singapore Police Force (SPF) had formed teams to patrol places where foreign workers gather.

Among other duties, officers from the Foreign Workers Management teams were tasked to take action against offences such as littering and the sale of illegal SEDs.

Thiru, Aris and Hafizudin were in a team known as “Golf 3”, and attached to Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre. The team was tasked to patrol in the Geylang area.